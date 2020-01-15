Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

