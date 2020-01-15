Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Bank of America

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,137.22 ($14.96).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,141 ($15.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 987.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.