Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

