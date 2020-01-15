XLMedia (LON:XLM) Trading 0.6% Higher

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), 637,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 980,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20 ($0.65).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Ory Weihs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £130,000 ($171,007.63).

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

