Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.45

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 10556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

