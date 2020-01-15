Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.