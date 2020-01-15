Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $78.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $310.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $313.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.48 million to $319.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

