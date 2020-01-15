Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $62.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.62 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $253.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

