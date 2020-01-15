Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EFSC stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

