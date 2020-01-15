Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.