Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NMRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,787,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.89 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

