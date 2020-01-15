Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.34.

SBPH stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

