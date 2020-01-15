Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Sell

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.