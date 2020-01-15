Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

SEAS stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

