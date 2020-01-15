Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to “Hold”

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.86. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $225,774.08. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 303,058 shares of company stock worth $5,428,152. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

