Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

ACRE opened at $16.23 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $6,194,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

