Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to “Buy”

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANC. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Banc of California has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $867.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 9,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

