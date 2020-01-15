Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to “Strong-Buy”

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

BLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

BLRX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 19.01% of BIOLINERX LTD/S worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

