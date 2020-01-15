Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to “Buy”

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.52. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

