Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to “Hold”

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.