Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $163.62 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

