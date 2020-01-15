Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

ZTS opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $137.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

