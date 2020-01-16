-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $5,016,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.07 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

