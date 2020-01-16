$0.30 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of CLDT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

