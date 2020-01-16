$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

