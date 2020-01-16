$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:AUB opened at $36.61 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin purchased 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,428,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $18,152,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

