$1.80 EPS Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.69. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth $357,000.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $29.26 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

