$130.66 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $130.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $134.36 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $151.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $621.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.30 million to $625.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $723.25 million, with estimates ranging from $713.87 million to $738.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

PLYA opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $997.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $3,113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

