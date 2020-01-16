15,120 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

