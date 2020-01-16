$205.19 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $205.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.97 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,957,000 after acquiring an additional 105,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

