3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $179.78 on Thursday. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

