$45.52 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $45.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.91 million and the lowest is $44.95 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $162.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.49 million to $162.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $215.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $2,646,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

