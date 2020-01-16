79,425 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,845,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 522,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,245,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,912,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

