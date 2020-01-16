AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of ACIU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.