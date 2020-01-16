Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Adobe’s score:

ADBE stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.96.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

