Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.19% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.