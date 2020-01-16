AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

