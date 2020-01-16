Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

