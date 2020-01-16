Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €158.00 ($183.72) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.38 ($163.24).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €134.26 ($156.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.71. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.