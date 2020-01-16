Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €149.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €149.00 ($173.26) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.38 ($163.24).

EPA:AIR opened at €134.26 ($156.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €126.71. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

