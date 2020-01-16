Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIN. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 501,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albany International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 403,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

