Alex Smith Acquires 52 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith purchased 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.63) on Thursday. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

