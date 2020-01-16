Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 82,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

NYSE:AGN opened at $193.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

