Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys £302.05 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 35 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £302.05 ($397.33).

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 864 ($11.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 784.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 798.42. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.08 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

