Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,356.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,247.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.