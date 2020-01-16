Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

