Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

