Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

