Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,818.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

