Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

